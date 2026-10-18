'충격, 머리를 다쳤다' 아르헨티나 국대 수문장 첼시 마르티네스, 공중볼 경합 중 머리 부상→교체→병원 후송..알론소 감독 "의식을 찾고 경기장 떠났다"

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 17, 2026 Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 17, 2026 Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez collides with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Chelsea's Argentinian goalkeeper #26 Emiliano Martinez is taken off on a stretcher after a clash of heads with Everton's English defender #04 Jarrad Branthwaite during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on October 17, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
[스포츠조선 노주환 기자]아르헨티나 국가대표 수문장 에밀리아노 마르티네스(첼시)가 프리미어리그 경기 도중 머리를 다쳤다. 공중볼을 다투는 과정에서 상대 선수와 충돌한 후 쓰러졌다. 그는 들것에 실려 교체됐다.
첼시 사비 알론소 감독이 17일(한국시각)에버턴과의 2026~2027시즌 프리미어리그 원정 경기에서 2대0 승리 후 머리 부상을 입은 골키퍼 마르티네스의 상태에 대해 설명했다.
알론소 감독은 승리 후 인터뷰에서 우려스러운 상황에 대해 "내가 아는 한, 그는 의식을 찾은 상태로 경기장을 떠났으며 예방 차원의 검사를 받기 위해 병원에 있다. 경과를 지켜봐야 한다. 지금까지 내가 아는 것은 이것이 전부"라고 설명했다. 영국 매체 BBC는 마르티네스의 부상 정도가 심각해보인다고 전했다.
Chelsea's Argentinian goalkeeper #26 Emiliano Martinez and Everton's English defender #04 Jarrad Branthwaite clash going for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on October 17, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
첼시는 이날 후반 1분과 45분에 터진 페드로 네투의 멀티골에 승리했다. 하지만 경기 도중 주전 골키퍼가 다치는 아찔한 장면이 발생했다. 상황은 후반 25분쯤 발생했다. 마르티네스가 에버턴의 크로스를 처리하려다 상대 자라드 브랜스웨이트와 충돌하면서 머리에 충격이 가해졌다. 마르티네스는 그라운드에 쓰러진 후 일어나지 못했다. 의료진이 투입된 후 마르티네스는 들것에 실려 나간 뒤 병원으로 후송됐다. 반면 브랜스웨이트는 치료를 받은 후 경기를 계속 뛰었다.
Everton's English defender #04 Jarrad Branthwaite is checked over after a clash with Chelsea's Argentinian goalkeeper #26 Emiliano Martinez during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on October 17, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Chelsea's Belgian goalkeeper #39 Mike Penders prepares to come on to replace the injured Argentinian goalkeeper #26 Emiliano Martinez during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on October 17, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
첼시는 후반 30분 급하게 마르티네스 대신 마이크 펜더스를 교체 투입했다. 2005년생인 펜더스는 프리미어리그 경기에서 첼시를 대표해 출전한 역대 최연소 골키퍼가 됐다.
마르티네스는 이번 시즌을 코앞에 두고 애스턴 빌라에서 첼시로 이적했다. 애스턴 빌라가 일본 국가대표 수문장 스즈키 자이온을 파르마(이탈리아)에서 영입하자 마르티네스는 급하게 새로운 클럽으로 이적했다. 첼시가 이탈리아 클럽과 협상 중이었던 그에게 손을 내밀었다.
그는 아르헨티나 대표팀의 주전 골키퍼로 2022년 카타르월드컵 우승, 올해 북중미월드컵 준우승을 함께 했다.
노주환 기자 nogoon@sportschosun.com
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