Kim Gu-ra's 5-Year-Old Youngest Daughter Advances to Second Round at the School She Wanted... "Su-hyeon Got In"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra could not hide his joy as he shared the good news that his daughter Su-hyeon had been accepted.

On the 2nd, a video titled "My First Parents' Day with Mom" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Kim Geuri.

In the video, Geuri bought gifts for the family ahead of Parents' Day and then visited his father Kim Gu-ra's home. There, his younger sister Su-hyeon warmly greeted him, and Geuri hugged her affectionately, showing sweet sibling chemistry.

At that moment, Kim Gu-ra pointed to Geuri's champagne gift and said, "There is something to celebrate today. Su-hyeon got in," revealing that she had passed the second round for the school she wanted. Su-hyeon also made everyone laugh by proudly saying, "I passed the second round."

Su-hyeon then laughed as she hugged Geuri tightly and said, "Thank you" for the gifts he brought her, including pajamas, jelly, and books.

She then handed her father a Parents' Day letter she had written herself. As Kim Gu-ra read the English letter, he pointed out a misspelled word, drawing laughter.

Later, Kim Gu-ra asked Su-hyeon to show off various talents, and his wife, watching the scene, joked, "Dad is trying to act for the camera," which also made everyone laugh.

Earlier in April, Kim Gu-ra had shared an update on the YouTube channel Stocking about his daughter, who attends an English kindergarten. He said, "Isn't there an international school in Songdo International City? I went there to try to get my youngest daughter into one," showing that he has been actively considering her education.

Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra remarried a non-celebrity who is 12 years younger than him in December 2020 and welcomed his youngest daughter in 2021, drawing many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com