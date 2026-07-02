"Depending on luxury logos leaves you feeling empty" ... Sunwoo Yong-nyeo speaks bluntly about showing off luxury goods

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo shared her practical approach to spending and made her views on luxury consumption clear.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, a VVIP at outlet stores, reveals how to score luxury items at unbelievable prices" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo.

In the video, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo drew on more than 20 years of shopping at outlet stores to share her tips for smart spending. She stressed a habit of focusing on value rather than price, saying, "Money should not just be saved. It should be spent wisely."

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said candidly, "The thing I dislike most is when a brand logo is printed in large letters." She added, "I'm sorry, but I think people who feel empty inside rely on logos." She went on to say, "It looks so pitiful. I don't want to be attached to things like that." She explained her philosophy by saying, "You should look at the person, not the clothes. Their dignity matters."

She added, "You should spend based on value, not price. I hope people think about whether they are saving money or spending it when they use it for themselves."

She did, however, make clear that she was not rejecting luxury items themselves. She explained, "If you buy a 50,000-won outfit, you may wear it once and be done. But if you buy a 1 million-won outfit and wear it for 10 years, that comes to 100,000 won a year. When you look at it that way, it is not expensive because you wear it for a long time." She said people should consider usefulness and durability, not just the price tag.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also shared her own shopping tip, saying, "Instead of always talking about luxury goods, it is useful to know a good tailor." She added, "At outlet stores, I sometimes find clothes I like that look great on me but are too small. In those cases, I buy them. After alterations, they are reborn as clothes that fit my body perfectly."

anjee85@sportschosun.com