Ko Ji-yong Looks Completely Different After Health Rumors, Regains His Color at 180 cm and 63 kg

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, put fans at ease by sharing a much healthier update.

On the 2nd, Ko Ji-yong shared an update on his social media along with the message, "Thank you always."

The photos show Ko Ji-yong going about his daily life at a family medicine clinic. Dressed in a neat suit and black-rimmed glasses, he smiled brightly and gave off a more relaxed air. In particular, his complexion looked healthier than before, and his expression appeared much more at ease.

Above all, his noticeably changed appearance drew attention, as it was very different from the image that had recently worried fans amid rumors about his health. Ko Ji-yong had previously raised concern after his cheeks became visibly thinner and his face looked gaunt, but in these photos he appeared to have regained some fullness and vitality, bringing relief to fans.

Previously, Ko Ji-yong revealed that his health had deteriorated to the point where he lost weight down to 180 cm and 63 kg, saying, "My liver enzyme levels suddenly spiked, so I was hospitalized," and that he had come close to liver cirrhosis. He also said he had stopped drinking to recover his health, adding, "The doctor told me never to drink, so I didn't drink for six months. I lost a lot of weight, but I'm much better now."

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong married family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im in 2013, and they have a son. After leaving Sechs Kies, he stepped away from the entertainment industry and found success as a businessman. More recently, he has transformed into a TikTok creator, hosting live broadcasts and reconnecting with fans.

anjee85@sportschosun.com