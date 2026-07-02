Song Ji-hyo apologizes for impulsive short haircut and fan backlash at the salon... Staff member says, "If I had been more fragile, I might not have made it"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Song Ji-hyo opened up about the behind-the-scenes story of her much-talked-about short haircut incident and expressed regret to the hair stylist who went through it with her at the time.

On the 2nd, a video titled "The short haircut incident, now I can talk about it" and "The hair, makeup, and styling team's exposé of Song Ji-hyo" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "JIHYO SSONG."

In the video, Song Ji-hyo recalled the time she impulsively cut her hair short and said, "I owe the hair stylist an apology."

The hair stylist vividly described what happened at the time, saying, "I got a text in the early morning. I thought she was just tying her hair up and joking around, but she showed up with a short cut." He added, "I hit her on the back. At first, she came in with a ponytail. It was total chaos." He then drew laughter by revealing, "She was already a mess. It wasn't a situation I could fix, but I had to fix it, didn't I? I cut her hair in my bathroom at home."

But the real backlash started afterward. Song Ji-hyo said, "I cut it and posted a photo right away, and then the salon was attacked. I heard people called the salon to complain, asking, 'Why did she cut her hair like that?'"

The hair stylist confessed, "If I had been someone with a really fragile mindset, I might have crossed the river already," adding, "They told me to 'spit back out my salary.' Fans must have been so shocked. I was shocked too." She continued, "It ended up becoming just another episode," but admitted, "Back then, it was really intense," acknowledging the heavy pressure and stress she felt at the time. In response, Song Ji-hyo said, "I'm glad you held out through that time," and offered heartfelt thanks and an apology to the hair stylist.

anjee85@sportschosun.com