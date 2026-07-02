Simon Dominic Says Expensive Watch Was Stolen From His Home... "I Caught the Thief on CCTV at a Watch Shop"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Simon Dominic revealed a shocking story about a past burglary at his home, during which an expensive watch was stolen.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Simon Dominic's Day" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Life84.

In the video, Simon Dominic told Kian84, who had visited his home, "I'm not even going to tell you where the safe is. Our house was broken into."

He shocked viewers by saying, "They stole the most flashy full-diamond watch in the house," and "They took it to a watch shop I often go to and put it up for consignment sale."

He explained what happened at the time, saying, "A friend who has the exact same watch went to look at it and said, 'There's one here that's exactly like ours.' When I went to the watch shop and checked, there it was, a sparkling watch. My wrists are thin, so they must have adjusted it to fit. I tried it on myself, and it fit perfectly. It was mine." He added, "I asked if they didn't have anything to adjust the strap length, and they said they didn't."

Simon Dominic immediately reported the theft to the police and cooperated with the store during the investigation. He said, "At 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, as soon as the watch shop opened, I went there with the police and identified the thief on CCTV. They had even copied their ID and left it there. That person was arrested on Christmas Eve." However, he added, "Since it was a stolen watch, I didn't feel good about it, so I sold it right away."

Kian84 expressed concern, saying, "It must be scary if a thief breaks in. What if you run into them and get stabbed with a knife?" Simon Dominic replied honestly, "After that incident, I stopped filming at home. If someone asks to see something expensive, would I really show it? I don't trust people."

He also drew attention by revealing that he started boxing two years ago. Simon Dominic said, "When my house was broken into, I thought that if I ever came face to face with a thief, I needed to be prepared. I felt I had to learn some kind of martial art or combat sport."

anjee85@sportschosun.com