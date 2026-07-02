Did Jin Ah-reum do it all? Namkoong Min's cooking skills leave Lee Yeon-bok saying, "It's a mess"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Namkoong Min's cooking skills were revealed.

Namkoong Min appeared on KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant," which aired on the 2nd.

That day, Namkoong Min began cooking alone in an unfamiliar space after being invited by Lee Yeon-bok.

He set out to make chicken breast fried rice, but he looked flustered from the start. He said, "I guess I need cooking oil?" while mixing up the cooking order, and he surprised everyone by cutting the chicken breast into overly large pieces.

Lee Yeon-bok, who was secretly watching Namkoong Min cook, could not hide his worried expression. He lowered his head and laughed, saying, "It's a mess..."

After tasting the fried rice Namkoong Min made, Lee Yeon-bok said, "The ketchup saved it."

Meanwhile, Namkoong Min married Jin Ah-reum in 2022 and recently announced that they are expecting a baby, drawing many congratulations four years into their marriage.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com