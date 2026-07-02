Cha Ye-ryun and Joo Sang-wook's 8-year-old daughter already shows art-school-level talent... "She keeps improving"

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji] Actress Cha Ye-ryun and her husband Joo Sang-wook drew attention after revealing their daughter In-a's exceptional artistic talent, which appears to have inherited the strong genes of her father, who studied art.

On the 2nd, a video titled "From Daiso to luxury tableware? Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun's favorite kitchen items revealed!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Cha Jang-geum Cha Ye-ryun.

In the video, Cha Ye-ryun suddenly showed off drawings made by her daughter In-a and exclaimed, "Doesn't she need to go to art school? Look at the colors."

She then revealed the canvas works her daughter had completed, one by one.

The drawings made by In-a, who seems to have inherited her father's art-school talent, were impressive. Her works included a person blowing up a balloon, a family with their pet dog, and scenes of a snowman and winter landscapes. In particular, the colorful palette and distinctive expressions stood out. When last year's works were placed next to her recent ones, her noticeably improved drawing skills drew admiration.

Cha Ye-ryun said with a smile, "These are drawings she made starting last year. She keeps improving. They are so pretty. I should hang them up." In-a then shyly said, "I only did three canvases," and Joo Sang-wook, watching nearby, also praised his daughter's talent, saying, "She is really improving."

Meanwhile, Cha Ye-ryun and actor Joo Sang-wook married in 2017 and have one daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com