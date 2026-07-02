Lee Si-eon Worries About Seo Ji-seung’s Postpartum Depression: "Mothers Need Time to Breathe"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Si-eon asked experienced parents for practical advice on how to prevent postpartum depression.

On the 2nd, a short-form video titled "How to Avoid Postpartum Depression: Parenting Pro Tips from Kim Dong-hyun" was released on the YouTube channel "Si-eon's Cool."

Lee Si-eon, who recently became a father, asked Kim Dong-hyun and Nucksal for advice, saying, "What is postpartum depression? I heard husbands have to do a good job so it doesn't happen."

Nucksal replied, "It definitely happens," while Kim Dong-hyun shared his own experience, saying, "Parenting is something you do 24 hours a day." He added, "My wife and I both say the hardest time is from pregnancy until the baby's first birthday. The husband's role is really important then. I think it's good to help with parenting and give the mother even a little time to recover her energy."

Kim Dong-hyun went on to offer practical advice, saying, "What my wife wants is not anything grand. She needs time to rest alone in a place where no one else is around, check her phone, eat something good, and sleep."

Nucksal agreed, saying, "I hope the husband takes the child out. Then he's really number one." Kim Dong-hyun nodded and said, "That's right," and Nucksal added, "Once the child turns one, the three of you can go out pushing a stroller, and the child can walk too. From then on, going places becomes fun again."

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon married actress Seo Ji-seung in December 2021 and became a father in May when the couple welcomed a son. Since then, he has been openly sharing the birth process and his daily parenting life on his YouTube channel, drawing strong support from fans.

anjee85@sportschosun.com