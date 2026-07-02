Namkoong Min Gives Honest Review of Jin Ah-reum's Cooking: "It Uses Too Little Seasoning... Sometimes I Wish It Had More"

[Sportschosun] Actor Namkoong Min shared an honest review of his wife Jin Ah-reum's healthy cooking.

Namkoong Min appeared on KBS 2TV's "Shin Sang Chulsi Pyeonstorang," which aired on the 2nd.

During the show, a surprising parallel between Namkoong Min and Kim Won-hoon drew attention. Kim said, "I dated for eight years and got married in 2022, and that is the same year Namkoong Min got married." Namkoong Min was shocked and replied, "I also dated for about eight years."

Namkoong Min also revealed his wife's support at home, saying that Jin Ah-reum, who is well known for her cooking skills, "even packs lunch boxes for me."

He also explained Jin Ah-reum's cooking, saying, "She cooks so healthily that there is not much seasoning, so I feel a little disappointed sometimes, but I still enjoy it very much."

Meanwhile, Namkoong Min married Jin Ah-reum in 2022 and recently announced that they are expecting a baby, drawing many congratulations four years after their wedding.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com