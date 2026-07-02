Jeong Jong-chul Reunites in Emotion with Son Accepted to a Top 10 University in the World: "Let's Play, Dad"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo reporter] Comedian Jeong Jong-chul has reunited with his son, who was accepted to a prestigious university in Canada.

On the 2nd, Jeong Jong-chul posted several photos and videos along with the message, "Sihoo came home. There are two months between high school graduation and the start of college, and he came home to spend that time with the family. While living alone in Canada, his shoulders somehow got broader and his expression became more resolute. My first thought was, 'Wow, our son has really grown up.' I feel great, I feel so good ♥ Sihoo, you're amazing! Let's play with Dad!"

The released photos showed Sihoo after returning to Korea following his university acceptance. Jeong Jong-chul and his wife prepared a lavish home-cooked meal for their son, who had come home after a long time. Sihoo expressed his satisfaction by giving a thumbs-up to the loving meal.

Meanwhile, Jeong Jong-chul's son, who studied in Canada, was accepted earlier this year to the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Toronto's St. George campus, which is considered one of the world's top 10 universities. He also received acceptance letters from the University of British Columbia (UBC), McMaster University, Western University, and Simon Fraser University (SFU). It was also reported that he was selected as a scholarship student at McMaster University and Western University, drawing attention.

wjlee@sportschosun.com