Shindong Looks Sharper After Losing 37 kg, Even While Eating at Buffets and Burgers

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Shindong of Super Junior drew attention with a dramatically changed look after losing 37 kg.

On the 2nd, a video titled "A Date with Eunhyuk" was uploaded to Shindong's YouTube channel.

That day, Shindong visited Beijing, China, with fellow member Eunhyuk and went to Universal Studios together. The two spent a special day enjoying rides and watching the parade.

Shindong expressed his excitement, saying, "Today, Eunhyuk and I are going to Universal." The pair had a fun time touring the Kung Fu Panda, Jurassic World, and One Piece themed zones.

In particular, Shindong caught the eye with a slimmer figure and a sharper jawline than before. His strikingly changed appearance drew admiration.

Even while enjoying the amusement park, Shindong also sampled a variety of foods with Eunhyuk from time to time. They made the most of the trip by eating buffet dishes, hamburger sets, and Korean food.

Meanwhile, Shindong is said to have lost about 37 kg after stopping the obesity treatment drug Wegovy and improving his lifestyle habits, including eating regular meals and avoiding late-night snacks.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com