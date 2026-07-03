Uhm Tae-woong and Yoon Hye-jin's Daughter, Now a Sunhwa Arts Middle School Student, Draws Praise for Her Vocal Performance

By

Published

Uhm Tae-woong and Yoon Hye-jin's Daughter, Now a Sunhwa Arts Middle School Student, Draws Praise for Her Vocal Performance

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] The vocal performance of Jion, the daughter of Uhm Tae-woong and Yoon Hye-jin, has been revealed.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Returning to Pyeongchang County After Six Years, Following a Camping Expert!" was uploaded to Yoon Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

The video shows Uhm Tae-woong and Yoon Hye-jin returning to a campsite filled with memories, accompanied by their daughter Jion and a friend's family.

After arriving at the campsite, the four spent a relaxed time building a fire and grilling meat. Yoon Hye-jin recalled a family camping trip from the past, saying, "Jion was six or seven years old then," and Uhm Tae-woong also grew nostalgic.

In the evening, Jion sang in front of everyone and showcased the vocal skills she had honed at arts middle school, drawing admiration.

Uhm Tae-woong and Yoon Hye-jin's Daughter, Now a Sunhwa Arts Middle School Student, Draws Praise for Her Vocal Performance

The next morning, they took a walk along a forest path and fully enjoyed a healing break. Yoon Hye-jin said, "The path is so beautiful. I hope you all can also heal while listening to the sounds of nature."

They later enjoyed a meal at a popular tofu restaurant and made more memories while touring various spots around the campsite. During the trip, there was also a small mishap when the tent fabric melted and left a hole, but the family laughed it off.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong, the younger brother of singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa, in 2013, and the couple has a daughter, Jion. This year, Jion entered Sunhwa Arts Middle School as a vocal music student.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
Yoona, Jeong
More +