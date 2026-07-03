Uhm Tae-woong and Yoon Hye-jin's Daughter, Now a Sunhwa Arts Middle School Student, Draws Praise for Her Vocal Performance

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] The vocal performance of Jion, the daughter of Uhm Tae-woong and Yoon Hye-jin, has been revealed.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Returning to Pyeongchang County After Six Years, Following a Camping Expert!" was uploaded to Yoon Hye-jin's YouTube channel.

The video shows Uhm Tae-woong and Yoon Hye-jin returning to a campsite filled with memories, accompanied by their daughter Jion and a friend's family.

After arriving at the campsite, the four spent a relaxed time building a fire and grilling meat. Yoon Hye-jin recalled a family camping trip from the past, saying, "Jion was six or seven years old then," and Uhm Tae-woong also grew nostalgic.

In the evening, Jion sang in front of everyone and showcased the vocal skills she had honed at arts middle school, drawing admiration.

The next morning, they took a walk along a forest path and fully enjoyed a healing break. Yoon Hye-jin said, "The path is so beautiful. I hope you all can also heal while listening to the sounds of nature."

They later enjoyed a meal at a popular tofu restaurant and made more memories while touring various spots around the campsite. During the trip, there was also a small mishap when the tent fabric melted and left a hole, but the family laughed it off.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong, the younger brother of singer and actress Uhm Jung-hwa, in 2013, and the couple has a daughter, Jion. This year, Jion entered Sunhwa Arts Middle School as a vocal music student.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com