Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook Reveal the Story Behind the 'Goblin' 10th Anniversary Trip... "Kim Go-eun Made the First Suggestion"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] The stars of the drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin) — Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na — have reunited for the first time in 10 years. It was revealed that this 10th anniversary trip began with a remark from Kim Go-eun.

The tvN 20th anniversary edition, "Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip," finally lifted the curtain on its broadcast on the 4th.

The cast, appearing together on screen for the first time in a decade, said, "It has been 10 years, but many people still talk about it, and they still say they think of Goblin when winter comes. Goblin is a brilliant winter."

In particular, Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook revealed how the trip came together, saying, "Kim Go-eun first suggested, 'Wouldn't it be fun if the four of us did something together for the 10th anniversary, whether it was a trip or anything else?'"

Kim Go-eun explained the idea behind the project, saying, "When the four of us get together, we have chemistry. But we never had a chance to show it."

Gong Yoo drew laughter when he said, "Are we basically announcing to the world that we're fools?"

narusi@sportschosun.com