Lee Dong-hwi Clarifies the 7 Million Won 'Pumba Outfit' Rumor... "It Was in the 1 Million Won Range, Even Kids Teased Me"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok Reporter] Actor Lee Dong-hwi personally addressed the price controversy surrounding the so-called 'Pumba outfit' that had drawn attention.

On the MBC variety show "Point of Omniscient Interfere," which aired on the 4th, actor Lee Dong-hwi and announcer Park So-young appeared as guests.

As soon as Jun Hyun-moo saw Lee Dong-hwi, he brought up the 'Pumba outfit' that had gone viral online and asked, "Wasn't it worth 7 million won?"

Lee Dong-hwi waved his hands and laughed as he explained, "It cost in the 1 million won range. Every time a new article came out, the price kept going up, like a stock. It eventually became 7 million won, but that's absolutely not true."

He went on to say, "I haven't been able to wear it since then. People tease me and call it 'Pumba,'" adding, "Even little kids point at me," which sent the studio into laughter.

After hearing that, announcer Park So-young looked over Lee Dong-hwi's fashion and said, "I guess he likes clothes with holes. He's wearing a T-shirt with holes in it right now," prompting Lee Dong-hwi to burst out laughing as well.

Lee Dong-hwi has long drawn attention for his distinctive fashion sense and has often been called a "fashionista." However, his unique style has sometimes led to the nickname "Pumba fashion," creating unexpected moments of humor.

narusi@sportschosun.com