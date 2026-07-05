Shoo, who has lived separately for four years, secretly moved out belongings without telling Lim Hyosung: "We needed a room for the parrot and the older child, so I told my husband to live elsewhere" (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Shoo, formerly of S.E.S., revealed that she has been living separately from her husband for four years.

On the MBN program Dongchimi, which aired on the 4th, comedian Paeng Hyun-sook, singer Shoo, Sunye, and Ha Won-mi appeared and shared stories about their lives under the theme, "I never knew it would be this hard to live as myself."

That day, Shoo surprised the cast by saying that she and Lim Hyosung had been living apart for four years and that she had chosen separation rather than divorce in order to live as herself.

She explained, "Our home originally had one room that the three children shared, along with a separate room for me, a dressing room, and a room for my husband." She continued, "When my son entered the first year of middle school, it became time for him to have a separate room from the twin daughters. Then the children started raising a pet parrot, so we also needed a room for my son and a room for the parrot."

Shoo said the space had to be rearranged. "I wanted to turn the dressing room into the parrot's room and give the older child's room to my husband. When I told him, 'I think this would be better,' he just nodded," she recalled.

She then added, "When my husband went out of town, I thought, 'This is the moment,' and immediately called a moving company to take the belongings out," drawing laughter in the studio.

When the panelists reacted in surprise and asked, "You didn't even properly tell your husband?" and "Shouldn't you have cleared out the new room?" Shoo laughed and replied, "Didn't I tell him beforehand that we would probably need it?" She also explained, "The children loved the parrot so much that we couldn't get rid of the room."

When Noh Sa-yeon asked, "Then why don't you just sleep with your husband?" Shoo drew more laughter by answering, "I'm very sensitive when it comes to sleeping."

She said her husband is now living separately in a house in the same neighborhood, while the family spends weekends together. Shoo added, "I am satisfied with my life now."

She said, "My husband complained so much that I had built up a lot of resentment." She added, "I did not want the children to see their parents fighting. I also tell them, 'We are a couple like friends.'"

She went on to explain that they fully carry out their roles as parents for the children, but do not interfere much in each other's private lives, introducing their own way of married life.

Shoo also spoke about the advantages of living apart. "I really like Kim Nam-gil, and sometimes when I look at my husband, his back looks like Kim Nam-gil's," she said with a laugh. "I don't think it's strange to live apart. If anything, I think it's more interesting that the family stays together and becomes even closer that way."

Meanwhile, Shoo married former basketball player Lim Hyosung in 2010, and they have a son and twin daughters.