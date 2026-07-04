"Gambling controversy" S.E.S. Shoo says, "After having a baby, no one took care of me. I suffered from depression and insomnia" (Dongchimi)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Shoo, a former member of S.E.S., opened up about the depression she experienced while raising children and taking a break from activities.

On the MBN program Dongchimi, which aired on the 4th, comedian Paeng Hyun-sook, singer Shoo, Sunye, and Ha Won-mi appeared and shared candid stories on the theme, "I never imagined it would be this hard to live as myself."

Shoo said she was appearing on television for the first time in 10 years and gave an update after a long absence. She also revealed that she has reinvented herself as an entrepreneur and is now growing Centella asiatica.

Shoo said, "After I got married and had children, no one took care of me," adding, "As a result, I developed depression, claustrophobia, and insomnia." She explained, "While looking for something that might help with insomnia and stress, I learned about Centella asiatica. So I am growing it myself in the field."

She also spoke about how her life has changed with Centella asiatica. Shoo said, "I eat Centella asiatica too. Because it tastes bitter, it made me mentally stronger," and added, "I sleep really well now."

Meanwhile, Shoo married former basketball player Lim Hyosung in 2010 and has a son and twin daughters. She halted her activities amid a gambling controversy, but last year she launched a personal YouTube channel and has also been active as an entrepreneur.

Kim Sohee, Sportschosun