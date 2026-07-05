"Isn't This Just Infinite Challenge?"...Park Myung-soo and Jung Jun-ha Return with a Surprise Attack Alongside Tzuyang

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Park Myung-soo and Jung Jun-ha revisited memories of "Infinite Challenge" as they visited a restaurant run by the descendants of persons of national merit. With "mukbang goddess" Tzuyang joining them, a different kind of "surprise attack" unfolded.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel "Hawasu" released a video titled "[Hawasu] We Took Down a Restaurant with the Tzuyang X Jjerri-jjang X Park Jang-gun Eating Support Combo (ft. Surprise Reinforcements)."

That day, Park Myung-soo and Jung Jun-ha carried out a project called "surprise attack," visiting a restaurant operated by the descendants of persons of national merit in an effort to boost sales.

"Surprise attack" is content inspired by "Park Jang-gun's Surprise Attack," a proposal Park Myung-soo once made during an idea meeting for MBC's "Infinite Challenge." It reimagines a past project in which they supported small business owners by placing large orders with athletes from sports teams.

This time, instead of athletes from sports teams, the reinforcement came from Tzuyang, a YouTuber known for her huge appetite. She enjoyed the restaurant's dishes in her signature mukbang style, while Park Myung-soo and Jung Jun-ha watched with satisfied smiles.

Park Myung-soo especially drew laughter when he shouted at Tzuyang and Jung Jun-ha, "Eat to help save our small business owners."

Viewers also expressed their delight after watching the video. Comments included reactions such as, "Thank you for visiting the descendants of war veterans and independence activists," "I want to see 'Jeong the General Affairs Manager vs. Park Jang-gun' too," and "Isn't this just 'Infinite Challenge'?"

The long-awaited return of Park Jang-gun's surprise project delivered both a good cause and the familiar spirit of "Infinite Challenge," bringing fans a welcome laugh.

narusi@sportschosun.com