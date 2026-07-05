Hwang Jung-min Tells Yoo Jae-suk He Won't Return to 'Punghyanggo': "I'm Never Going Again"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Hwang Jung-min drew laughs after firmly turning down Yoo Jae-suk's suggestion that he return to 'Punghyanggo.'

On the 4th, the YouTube channel Ddeun Ddeun released a video titled "Summer Vacation Ceremony Is Just an Excuse."

That day, Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon, the lead actors of the film Hope, appeared as guests and talked about various topics with Yoo Jae-suk.

As the conversation continued, Hwang Jung-min asked Yoo Jae-suk, "Aren't you going to 'Punghyanggo' again?" Yoo replied naturally, "We should go. Shouldn't you go with me, hyung?" and suggested that he return.

But Hwang Jung-min waved his hands and said, "When would I go? Watching Lee Sung-min on it was fun. After seeing that, I thought, 'I really shouldn't go again.'" His comment sent the set into laughter.

When Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Why won't you go?" Hwang Jung-min honestly replied, "Watching it is so much fun. But going is so hard."

He went on to argue, "'Punghyanggo' needs to evolve now. You have to install every app there is." Yoo Jae-suk firmly drew the line, saying, "If you use apps, then it's not 'Punghyanggo.'"

Hwang Jung-min then shifted the focus to Zo In-sung, saying, "Then take Zo In-sung with you. It would be fun. He's good at it."

When Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Doesn't In-sung speak English well?" Zo In-sung answered, "No, he doesn't. When he goes abroad, he's very quiet and kind of looks angry."

After hearing that, Jung Ho-yeon testified, "He's good at it. He even makes small talk," and Yoo Jae-suk teased, "Why are you saying that when you can speak a little English?"

Zo In-sung waved it off and said, "I only say 'yes' and 'no,'" drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, 'Punghyanggo' is a travel content series built around the concept of traveling without apps, which began when Hwang Jung-min mistakenly said 'Punghyanggo' instead of 'Pinggyego.'

Season 1 featured Yoo Jae-suk, Jee Seok-jin, Hwang Jung-min, and Yang Se-chan. In Season 2, Lee Sung-min joined instead of Hwang Jung-min for the trip. On the 1st of next month, a spin-off titled 'Punghyangjung,' which will feature the Season 2 members' domestic travel stories, is set to be released.

narusi@sportschosun.com