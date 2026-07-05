"Asked for Child Support, Got Left on Read" — Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung's Former Daughter-in-Law Makes Heartfelt Plea

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] A woman identified as the former daughter-in-law of singers Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung has posted a message urging their son to pay child support.

On the 4th, A posted on her personal account, "Send the child support," and added, "He saw it and ignored it," expressing her frustration.

Earlier, Civil Division 1 (Family Affairs) of the Daejeon Family Court ruled partially in favor of A in an appeals trial on the damages suit she filed against Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung's son, B, over the breakdown of their common-law marriage.

A filed the lawsuit in 2024, claiming that the common-law relationship had broken down because of B's infidelity. She alleged that, during the early stages of her pregnancy, B continued an inappropriate relationship with a fellow teacher who worked at the same school.

The trial court ordered B to pay 30 million won in damages and 800,000 won a month in child support. However, A appealed the ruling and claimed that Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung also stood by and did nothing despite knowing about their son's affair.

Even after the appeals ruling, A said on her account, "Even if I receive the damages, I may end up owing more because of the money I gave as an investment," adding, "The child support amount has not changed, while the other side is still appearing on TV and going to school as usual."

tokkig@sportschosun.com