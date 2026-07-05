The Man Who Pulled Teeth in 'Mr. Kim' Is So Jin's Husband... "My Husband Is So Scary"

Actor So Jin, formerly of Girl's Day, showed affectionate support for her husband Lee Dong-ha. She personally promoted his intense performance in the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Mr. Kim,' revealing her loving side.

On the 4th, So Jin posted a short message on her social media account, saying, "Mr. Kim again today," along with a screenshot from the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Mr. Kim,' and tagged Lee Dong-ha. She had already expressed her affection for her husband after the premiere, writing, "SBS 'Mr. Kim' is so fun from the first episode. My husband is in 'Mr. Kim.' He's the male chief secretary. He's scary," and adding, "I have to watch it again tomorrow."

In the drama, Lee Dong-ha plays Nam, the chief secretary and right-hand man of Ju Gangchan, played by Joo Sang-wook. He has made a strong impression as a cold-blooded villain who never shows his emotions.

In particular, episode 4, which aired on the 4th, featured a brutal scene in which he forced a hot potato into the mouth of Geum I-bbal, played by Jo Bok-rae, while he was tied to a chair, knocking out all of his teeth. The expressionless way he carried out such cruel acts drew strong attention, and interest in Lee Dong-ha has risen along with the buzz around his performance.

Unlike his icy character in the drama, he is drawing attention for his unexpected charm as a loving husband who receives support from his wife in real life.

So Jin and Lee Dong-ha first met through a project and later became a couple. After a long relationship, they held their wedding in November 2023. So Jin was the first among the Girl's Day members to marry, becoming the group's first bride.

So Jin also appeared on the YouTube channel 'Yurayura-hae,' released in May, where she looked back on the past and said, "I was someone who never really thought about marriage, and I hated and feared it." She went on to say, "The marriage I have experienced so far has been wonderful. I think who you meet really matters," showing deep trust and affection for her husband Lee Dong-ha and warming hearts.

Meanwhile, 'Mr. Kim' is continuing its upward momentum, recording its own highest viewership rating of 21.6 percent, according to Nielsen Korea nationwide data, after only four episodes. Along with Lee Dong-ha's powerful villain performance, attention is also focused on how the story will unfold.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com