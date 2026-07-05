"Enjoy Your Summer Vacation" Risonare Guam Launches Limited Promotion for Guests Booking on Its Official Website

Risonare Guam by Hoshino Resorts is launching a limited promotion for guests who book through its official website ahead of the summer vacation season. The resort said it is focusing on delivering a satisfying stay through a range of services and experience programs.

According to Risonare Guam on the 5th, the limited promotion for official website bookings is available to guests who book at least three nights and check in by Sept. 30.

The main benefit is a room credit worth $100 per room. The offer is applied automatically, without a separate application. Guests who completed their reservations before the promotion was announced are also eligible. The credit can be used freely at hotel restaurants, activities and shops.

Risonare Guam also operates a variety of free services and activities available to all guests. At its large water park, visitors can enjoy the Manta Slide and a lazy river, while large tubes can be rented free of charge. Bath towels and life jackets are also provided. Through the hands-on program Club Manta, staff lead a range of game events that families can enjoy together. Programs that offer a taste of local culture are also available. At Gupot Kanton Tasi, held every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, guests can experience Chamorro traditional games and local food, giving them a more approachable way to enjoy Guam's local culture.

Facilities for family travelers have also been expanded. In the indoor activity room, guests can freely use toys and board games. The resort also runs kids' lessons led by professional instructors and a block play area called Brick Studio. In addition, guests staying in deluxe rooms or higher, including executive suites, receive a happy hour drink service from 4:30 p.m. for three hours. A shuttle to GPO for shopping is also available, improving convenience. On Aug. 1, the hotel will grand open its new restaurant CHO CHO, further expanding dining options for guests.

Risonare Guam said, "Along with the official website booking promotion, we are offering a variety of packages, including the Early Bird 60-Day Plan and long-stay preferential plans that apply special rates for stays of 14 nights or more," adding, "We will continue working to improve the satisfaction of trips to Guam."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com