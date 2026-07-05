"Beating the Heat with Cup Bingsu" Yoajung Opens Pop-up Store at Lotte World Mall

Yoajung said on the 5th that it is operating a pop-up store on the first basement floor of Lotte World Mall to mark the launch of its new cup bingsu menu. The pop-up store is designed to emphasize hands-on experiences, including a limited Lucky Draw Event, so visitors can enjoy a variety of menu items. It will run through July 14.

According to Yoajung, the Lotte World Mall pop-up store was planned around the concept of "the standard for cup bingsu." Reflecting the trend toward convenient dessert consumption, it offers five cup bingsu varieties topped with fresh fruit and signature toppings on snowflake shaved ice. The menu includes Premium Fresh Mango Cup Bingsu, Warlu Real Watermelon Cup Bingsu, Haenam Sweet Corn Brulee Cup Bingsu, Dubai Deep Choco Cup Bingsu, and Chewy Injeolmi Red Bean Cup Bingsu. Rice cakes and trendy bakery items that pair well with bingsu are also available, and visitors can take part in the Lucky Draw Event.

A Yoajung official said, "The Lotte World Mall pop-up store was created so customers can enjoy 'the standard for cup bingsu' at a reasonable price, while keeping the taste and quality of premium bingsu intact and making it easy for anyone to enjoy."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com