It Has Already Been Nine Years Since the Late Jo Geum-san Was Found Dead on Daebudo

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ara] It has been nine years since comedian the late Jo Geum-san passed away.

The late Jo Geum-san died on July 5, 2017, at the age of 54. He was found dead inside a vehicle parked along the coast of Daebudo in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, and no suicide note was reportedly left.

He entered the entertainment industry in 1984 through the KBS Comedy Contest and made his name alongside Kim Hanguk, Lee Bong-won, and Im Mi-suk. He later became one of the defining comedians of the 1980s through popular comedy programs such as "Humor No. 1" and "Show Video Jockey."

Jo Geum-san's signature catchphrase was undoubtedly "Nice to meet you, nice to meet you." Born in the "Water Seller" segment of KBS's "Humor No. 1," the greeting became a nationwide craze and drew public attention again decades later when characters in the tvN drama "Reply 1988" imitated it.

He was active not only on television but also on the big screen. He expanded his career by appearing in films such as "Uremae 6," "Super Hong Gil-dong 3," and "Neighborhood Boss Hyeong-rae and the Black Cape." After working as a home shopping host in Los Angeles, he returned to Korea and later took on musical theater as well.

In May, Choi Yang-rak, a close friend during his lifetime, remembered the late comedian on the YouTube channel "Tipsy Interference" and said, "I hope he is living happily in heaven," moving many viewers.

※ If you are struggling with depression or other difficult thoughts, or if a family member or acquaintance around you is going through such hardship, you can receive 24-hour professional counseling through the suicide prevention hotline at 1577-0199, Hope Hotline at 129, Lifeline at 1588-9191, and Youth Hotline at 1388.

tokkig@sportschosun.com