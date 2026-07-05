Lee Sol-i, Who Clarified Divorce Rumors With Park Sung-kwang, Shows Off Bikini Look Abroad... Slim Waist and Apple Hips

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, showed off her striking bikini figure at a resort destination.

Lee Sol-i posted several photos taken during her trip to Phuket on the 5th. Along with the photos, she wrote, "Phuket was truly a paradise on earth," sharing the lingering feeling of her trip.

The released photos showed Lee Sol-i spending a relaxed time in a bikini. Her toned waistline and curvy silhouette stood out, creating a healthy and vibrant impression.

Lee Sol-i was recently caught up in rumors of conflict and divorce with Park Sung-kwang after posting a suggestive message on social media, but she has since cautioned against overinterpretation and offered a direct explanation.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where the couple shared glimpses of their daily life.

Lee Sol-i later revealed that she had battled a women's cancer, saying she underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and received strong support from many people.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com