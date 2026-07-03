Cho Jae-hyun's daughter Cho Hye-jung looks even slimmer on the red carpet after losing 7 kg, showing off her radiant beauty

Photo: Yonhap News Agency (left), Cho Hye-jung's social networking service (right)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Cho Hye-jung lit up a film festival red carpet with a noticeably slimmer figure after successfully losing weight.

On the 2nd, the red carpet event for the opening ceremony of the 30th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) was held at the lawn plaza of Bucheon City Hall.

Cho appeared in a long dress with eye-catching beaded details, creating an elegant impression. With her long straight hair left naturally down, she drew attention with a look that was both pure and sophisticated.

In particular, Cho, who had previously been reported to have lost 7 kg, drew notice for her slimmer figure and more defined features than before.

She had also attracted attention earlier by posting photos on social networking service, where she showed off her S-line figure in a halter-neck sleeveless top and boot-cut jeans.

Meanwhile, Cho Hye-jung is the daughter of actor Cho Jae-hyun and appeared as Baek Na-hee in tvN's drama "Yumi's Cells Season 3," which ended in April.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com