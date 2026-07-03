Lee Chang-sub Was Venerable Seonjae's Nephew... He Meets the Legendary "Carrot Noodles" in a Striking Two-Shot

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] BTOB's Lee Chang-sub is finally meeting his maternal aunt, Venerable Seonjae.

A short video titled "Lee Chang-sub's Aunt, Venerable Seonjae, First Revealed on July 3" was recently posted on Lee Chang-sub's YouTube channel.

Lee Chang-sub said, "Today, I'm going to meet my aunt. I'm going to meet Venerable Seonjae." Venerable Seonjae, the first master of temple cuisine, is Lee Chang-sub's maternal aunt. Their relationship drew attention last year when Venerable Seonjae appeared on Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars 2."

When Lee Chang-sub visited Venerable Seonjae, he cautiously called out, "Monk? Aunt?" Venerable Seonjae warmly greeted him, saying, "It's been a long time."

Lee Chang-sub mentioned the carrot noodles that became a hot topic on "Culinary Class Wars," and Venerable Seonjae replied, "Should I make carrot noodles for you today?" She then prepared the legendary carrot noodles that earned praise from Sung Anh and Paik Jong-won. After tasting Venerable Seonjae's carrot noodles, Lee Chang-sub exclaimed, "How can something taste like this?" and kept eating them eagerly, heightening curiosity about the dish's flavor.

Meanwhile, Lee Chang-sub and Venerable Seonjae's meeting will be released on the 3rd.

wjlee@sportschosun.com