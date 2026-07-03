Han Ga-in and Yeon Jung-hoon: "We hid our wedding photo behind the wardrobe" ... A real couple in their 20th year of marriage

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Han Ga-in shared her candid thoughts on wedding photos with a staff member who is about to get married.

On the 2nd, a video titled "What Happens When Han Ga-in, Who Has Never Drunk Coffee, Works Part-Time at a Cafe With Annual Sales of 55.7 Billion Won" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Han Ga In's Free Woman'.

In the video, Han Ga-in made everyone burst into laughter when she firmly told a staff member, who is getting married next March and was worried about the wedding shoot, "That photo has no meaning at all. It really has no meaning at all."

When the staff member replied, "That's because you're pretty, so the studio isn't important," Han Ga-in waved it off and said, "No. No one really looks at wedding photos after they take them." She then shared a realistic anecdote, saying, "Every time we move, they become a nuisance, so we end up hiding them behind the wardrobe."

Han Ga-in said, "From a bride's perspective, there is a desire to wear a dress, take beautiful photos, and leave behind a picture for life," adding, "But it's only a momentary satisfaction."

Recalling her own wedding, she said, "We didn't make a wedding album. We just took two or three photos and that was it." She added, "If you search online, all of our wedding photos come up. When the kids say, 'Mom, show us your wedding photos,' I just look them up on the internet," and joked, "I knew this would happen, so I didn't do it," drawing laughter.

Han Ga-in repeated, "It really has no meaning. You don't have to do wedding photos," once again drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Han Ga-in married actor Yeon Jung-hoon in 2005, and the couple has one son and one daughter. Now in their 20th year of marriage, they are widely loved as one of the entertainment industry's model couples. Han Ga-in also actively connects with fans by sharing her unfiltered daily life through her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com