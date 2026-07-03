Passenger Jet Sends 'Hijacking Signal' Midflight, Triggering Fighter Jet Scramble

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A passenger jet in flight accidentally transmitted an emergency signal indicating a hijacking, prompting Israeli and Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets to scramble in response. An investigation later found that a technical error in the aircraft's equipment caused the incident.

According to foreign media outlets including AeroTime, the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Bulgaria said on the 30th of last month local time that the hijacking alert sent by a passenger plane bound for Tel Aviv, Israel, was a malfunction caused by a technical defect in the transponder. The aircraft had transmitted emergency code '7500,' an international standard distress signal indicating hijacking or unlawful seizure of an aircraft. It was reported that 180 passengers and crew members were on board.

The ministry explained, "After it was confirmed that there was no actual threat on board, the aircraft left Bulgarian airspace toward Turkey."

It added that the flight had been diverted into Bulgarian airspace at the airline's request, and that Bulgarian Air Force fighter jets scrambled to escort it safely.

The Israeli Air Force also said it scrambled two fighter jets after receiving reports that communication with the civilian aircraft had been lost, and confirmed the plane.

The flight was sold by LOT Polish Airlines, while the actual operation was handled by Electra Airways of Bulgaria, according to reports.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com