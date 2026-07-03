Morgan Hu Faces Backlash Over 'Like' on 'Pleasure Squad' Video... "It Was a Mechanical Mistake, and I Feel Wronged"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Morgan Hu apologized after personally addressing the controversy over liking a video about a North Korean defector creator's content related to the so-called "pleasure squad."

On the 3rd, Morgan Hu posted a lengthy apology on his social networking service and said, "I sincerely apologize for causing concern to so many people through my social networking service activity."

He explained the controversial like by saying, "The like on the comment of the post in question was a mechanical mistake caused by an accidental touch while I was looking through the comments after coming across the post by chance."

He added, "I realized it only later because of my work schedule and personal commitments. As soon as I confirmed it, I removed the like and cleared the comment section. I deeply reflect on the fact that my carelessness in managing social networking service activity caused a major misunderstanding and left many people feeling uncomfortable and disappointed."

Morgan Hu also stressed, "The malicious interpretations and rumors spreading online right now have nothing to do with my usual values or thoughts. I want to make it clear that this was simply a touch error."

He went on to say, "Although it was an unintentional mistake, I once again sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt by my carelessness. I will act more carefully and responsibly from now on. I am sorry."

Earlier, Morgan Hu was caught in controversy after it became known that he had liked a post linked to a video uploaded by North Korean defector creator Kim Seo-ah on his social networking service, titled "When you go to North Korea's pleasure squad, do they really make you take off your clothes first?!"

Meanwhile, Morgan Hu has continued his career with appearances in the Drama "Study Group" and "Half of Me."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com