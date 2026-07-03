Kim Ji-min Reveals Painful Bullying Experience: "They Filled My Shoes With Water... I Still Want an Apology" ('Refreshing Relief')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim Ji-min shocked viewers by revealing that she was bullied during her school years.

Episode 27 of SBS Plus's "Lee Ho-sun's Refreshing Relief," airing at 10 a.m. on Saturday the 4th, will examine the wounds left by school violence and verbal abuse under the theme "I Saw the Devil, Violence as Everyday Life." The episode will also feature the story of parents whose daughter became a perpetrator of school violence. After hearing it, Kim Ji-min carefully shared her own experience of being bullied in school, surprising everyone.

Kim Ji-min said, "Back in our day, there was something called rotating bullying," explaining the cruel practice of targeting one person for a set period before moving on to the next victim. Recalling the past, she said, "I thought it would eventually be my turn, and it really did." She added, "That day, I wore work boots to school, and someone had filled my shoes with water." She then said calmly, "I kept walking around as if nothing had happened. When they saw I had no reaction, it stopped being fun, so they quit bullying me," drawing sympathy from viewers.

Most of all, Kim Ji-min said, "I still remember the names of the two ringleaders who hurt me. I still want an apology," making it clear that the pain from her school days still remains with her today.

In contrast, Professor Lee Ho-seon lightened the mood by revealing her own school nickname. She said that she and a friend who looked like her were called "Twin Headlights" during their school days, drawing laughter. She added, "We laughed it off back then, but when that friend was called by the same nickname as an adult, she was deeply hurt and even stopped attending reunions." Lee noted that "remarks that mock someone's appearance can clearly be a form of verbal abuse." Viewers are now curious about how Professor Lee ended up with such a unique nickname.

The production team said, "In this episode, we will revisit the deep wounds left by school violence and verbal abuse through realistic cases," adding, "Kim Ji-min's candid confession and Lee Ho-seon's warm advice are expected to leave viewers with deep empathy and a lasting impression."

Meanwhile, SBS Plus's "Lee Ho-sun's Refreshing Relief" airs every Saturday at 10 a.m.