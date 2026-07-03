Kim Chung-jae, Dating Jung Eun-chae, Shows Off His 9-Head-Body Ratio That Even Bare Feet Can't Hide

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Product designer and broadcaster Kim Chung-jae, who is publicly dating actress Jung Eun-chae, has shared a recent update highlighting his warm visuals.

Kim Chung-jae posted several photos on his social media on the 2nd, showing himself attending an event for a global sportswear brand.

In the released photos, Kim Chung-jae arrived at the venue in a relaxed outfit, pairing a black T-shirt with wide-leg pants. His natural pose, standing barefoot on a yoga mat with both hands clasped, drew attention, as did his handsome looks that stood out even under soft lighting.

In particular, his slim build and long limbs created a striking 9-head-body ratio that looked like a fashion shoot. In a photo of him smiling at the camera, his gentle mood and signature emotional charm added even more appeal.

Along with the photos, Kim Chung-jae shared his thoughts on attending the event, saying, "I was glad to learn that yoga, which is still unfamiliar to me, could be a cultural experience that awakens the senses together with friends and other people."

Kim Chung-jae first became known to the public as a product designer before appearing on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show I Live Alone as Kian84's close friend. At the time, he drew major attention for his handsome looks and polished presence, which rivaled those of celebrities.

Meanwhile, Kim Chung-jae is publicly dating Jung Eun-chae. The two, both born in 1986, acknowledged their relationship after dating rumors surfaced in 2024, saying they were "in the stage of getting to know each other positively."

They have continued to attract attention by naturally supporting each other's activities. Kim Chung-jae was seen cheering on Jung Eun-chae by watching the tvN drama "Jeongnyeon" and proving he was watching it live, while Jung Eun-chae continued to show her support publicly by leaving an emoji on news about Kim Chung-jae's first project. As both pursue their own careers, they continue to nurture their steady relationship.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com