KAIST researcher Heo Seong-beom reveals a 'special gift' he received from special professor G-Dragon on 'My Little Old Boy'

[Sportschosun, Jo Yoon-sun] 'KAIST researcher' Heo Seong-beom will reveal his home for the first time.

On the SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy,' which airs on the 5th, Heo Kyung-hwan and Jongmin Kim visit AI researcher Heo Seong-beom, who is known as the 'brain younger brother.'

During a recent recording, Heo Kyung-hwan confidently introduced Heo Seong-beom as "the smartest younger brother in our Heo family from Gimhae." Heo Seong-beom said he is currently "working as an AI researcher at the KAIST graduate school" and openly shared the backstory of how he entered Korea Science Academy as eighth place among thousands of applicants. Watching from the studio, the Mother Avengers could not hide their admiration, saying, "Is there really such a genius?" and "How happy must the mother of a son like that be?"

Heo Seong-beom's home also drew attention for being filled with special gifts that caught the eye in every corner. In addition to a gift from the AI chatbot ChatGPT and presents sent by a luxury brand, he also revealed a special gift he received directly from G-Dragon, who once served as a special professor at KAIST. He then honestly shared his review of using the gift from G-Dragon, raising curiosity about what it could be.

Meanwhile, Heo Seong-beom said, "I prepared a big gift for Kyung-hwan. I'm waiting for him," and led Heo Kyung-hwan and Jongmin Kim to a mysterious location. The two could not hide their excitement, saying, "Could it be a blind date?" Heo Kyung-hwan's mother also went into high alert, saying, "My heart is racing, son!" At the destination, a graceful woman appeared and sent the studio into an uproar. Upon seeing her, Heo Kyung-hwan immediately recognized her, saying, "Oh? Wait a minute!" Heo Kyung-hwan's mother also seemed to know the woman well and even guessed her job, causing everyone watching to buzz with surprise, according to reports.

Who was the mysterious woman waiting for Heo Kyung-hwan? The story will be revealed on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' at 9 p.m. on Sunday, the 5th.