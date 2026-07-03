Yoo Ah-in Rumored to Return to the Screen Three Years After Transfer Speculation, as He May Join Director Jang Jae-hyun of 'Exhuma'

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yoo Ah-in is once again being mentioned as a possible return after three years.

On the 3rd, MyDaily reported that Yoo Ah-in has confirmed his appearance in the film "Vampyr." The movie is director Jang Jae-hyun's new project following "The Priests," "Svaha: The Sixth Finger," and "Exhuma," and it is an occult action film centered on vampires.

In particular, Jang drew more than 11.91 million viewers with "Exhuma" last year, setting a new box office record for Korean occult films. With his original worldview and directing skills widely recognized, the industry is closely watching his next project.

"Vampyr" tells the story of hunters and priests who pursue vampires, along with the people entangled with them. It is known as a large-scale project featuring not only Korean characters but also Russian characters in major roles.

According to the outlet, Yoo Ah-in will play a vampire hunter, while actors Lee Sung-min and Yoon Kyung-ho have also confirmed their appearances.

The project is drawing particular attention because it marks Yoo Ah-in's return. He is reportedly set to leave his former agency, UAA, and sign an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation. Galaxy Corporation represents G-Dragon, Taemin, and Kim Jong-kook, and a manager who previously worked with Yoo is also said to be rejoining him.

What stands out is that this casting had been denied several times before. Rumors about Yoo Ah-in's appearance in "Vampyr" surfaced in December last year, but Jang's side and UAA, then Yoo's agency, said, "Nothing has been confirmed" and "It is not under discussion." As production later moved into full swing, his final participation was reportedly confirmed.

Meanwhile, Yoo had been on trial after being indicted without detention on charges including propofol use from September 2020 to March 2022, illegal prescriptions for sleeping pills, and smoking marijuana in the United States in January 2022. In 2024, he was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of 2 million won, and was taken into custody in court. The Supreme Court of Korea later finalized his sentence at one year in prison, suspended for two years, along with the 2 million won fine. Having largely stayed away from official entertainment activities, Yoo is now expected to resume his career in earnest through a new agency and a new project.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com