"I Want to Escape a Life Under Surveillance": In Minjeong, Wife of Kim Dong-sung, Opens Up in a Dark Hospital Room

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] In Minjeong, the wife of former short track national team member Kim Dong-sung, drew attention after posting a meaningful message.

On the 3rd, In posted a photo of herself receiving an IV at a hospital on her personal account, along with a brief message that read, "I want to escape a life under surveillance..."

The photo showed In receiving an IV in a dark hospital room with the lights off. The message she left in the dim setting appeared to suggest complicated emotions, raising concern among viewers.

The post drew even more attention as it came while Kim's appeal trial over unpaid child support was underway.

On the 4th, the Criminal Appeals Division 6-1 of the Suwon District Court, presided over by judges Eun-Jeong Kim, Kang Hee-kyung, and Lee Sang-hoon, held the final hearing in Kim Dong-sung's appeal trial on charges of violating the Act on the Enforcement and Support of Child Support Payment.

In court, Kim said, "I did not intentionally fail to pay child support. I fell behind because I was unable to work for an extended period," and asked for leniency, adding, "Even if it takes time, I will take responsibility and repay the unpaid child support to the end."

His lawyer also said in the closing argument, "The defendant deeply regrets his wrongdoing and has paid about 13 million won since the first trial verdict." The lawyer added, "He is still working day labor jobs and trying to raise the money for child support, so we ask for leniency."

Earlier, the first trial court sentenced him to six months in prison in December last year, a heavier punishment than the four months sought by prosecutors.

Kim married in 2004 and had two children, but the couple divorced in 2018. He later agreed to pay 3 million won a month in child support, but after failing to keep up with the payments for a long time, his name was publicly listed in 2020 on Bad Fathers, a list of parents who do not pay child support.

He later applied to the court for a reduction in child support, citing financial hardship, and the amount was lowered to 1.6 million won per month. However, he still failed to pay on time and was placed under detention. Although he paid part of the overdue amount immediately after the detention order, reports said the child support payments continued to be delayed afterward.

Kim's side says the allegations that he hid assets are not true. Through In's account, he previously claimed, "I have absolutely no assets to speak of right now, and I am in a credit-default state with even my bank accounts seized."

Meanwhile, Kim appeared with In on TV Chosun's entertainment program We Got Divorced in 2021, and the two later registered their marriage that same year, becoming a legally married couple.

The ruling in Kim Dong-sung's appeal trial is scheduled for August 11.

tokkig@sportschosun.com