'Mom of a Son' Son Yeon-jae Shows Off a Back-Baring Halter Top and 'National-Team-Level' Leggings Fit

[Sportschosun Kim Su-hyeon] Former rhythmic gymnastics national team member Son Yeon-jae showed off her toned figure, which has remained unchanged even after giving birth.

On the 3rd, Son Yeon-jae shared an update, saying, "I worked out and, in the end, had rice noodles."

She was seen heading out in workout clothes. With her hair tied up in a high ponytail, she added to her signature innocent charm. Her small face, sharp features, and defined jawline drew attention.

In particular, Son Yeon-jae paired a sleeveless halter-neck workout top with leggings, revealing a figure with no visible excess fat.

Even in a workout outfit that exposed her back, her smooth silhouette and well-defined back muscles stood out, drawing admiration.

Above all, she caught attention for maintaining her firm body and slim frame even after giving birth to a son last year.

Her healthy, athletic figure, built through steady exercise, along with glimpses of her natural daily life, has drawn fans' interest.

Fans continue to show interest in Son Yeon-jae's recent life, as she maintains a healthy figure through consistent self-care while balancing childbirth and parenting.

Meanwhile, Son Yeon-jae married a financial industry worker nine years her senior in September 2022, drawing many congratulations. She later gave birth to a son last year and became a mother of one.

She also made headlines recently after it was reported that she purchased her newlywed home in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul, for about 7.2 billion won in cash. The house was reportedly bought under joint ownership with her husband, and she drew renewed attention after later revealing plans to move.

shyun@sportschosun.com