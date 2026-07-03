Lee Min-jung Shows Off a Pure, Elegant Swimsuit Look at a Five-Star Hotel... Enjoying a Carefree Break Away from Parenting

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Min-jung showed off a pure and elegant swimsuit look.

On the 3rd, Lee Min-jung shared a photo on her social media along with the caption, "The time I spent alone somewhere somehow stays in my memory even more vividly...."

In the photo, Lee Min-jung wore a white one-piece swimsuit with a striking three-dimensional floral pattern, exuding a fresh and graceful charm. The subtle shirring and lace details further highlighted the elegant mood.

In particular, Lee Min-jung drew attention by brushing back her hair with one hand, revealing her slender neckline, shoulder line, and toned arms. She also caught the eye by appearing to enjoy a relaxing break away from caring for her two children.

The indoor pool at the hotel where Lee Min-jung stayed also drew attention. Located in a five-star luxury hotel in Rome, Italy, the pool featured marble columns and soft indirect lighting, creating a refined and calm atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun, who is 12 years older than her, in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.