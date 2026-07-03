[Blue Dragon Ranking First-Half Review] Is Cha Eun-woo cruising to victory, or will Byeon Woo-seok stage a comeback? A big matchup looms this weekend

Source: Cha Eun-woo’s Instagram

A blockbuster showdown is underway in the Blue Dragon Ranking first-half review vote.

As of 3 p.m. on July 3, Cha Eun-woo is in the lead with 66.08% of the vote.

If the current trend continues, Cha Eun-woo looks like the most likely No. 1 contender. Still, the outcome is far from certain. Given the strength of his rival, no one can feel safe until the end.

Cha Eun-woo’s rival, Byeon Woo-seok, remains in second place with 21.95% of the vote, but he has enough fan power to turn things around at any moment.

If the two fan bases rally behind their candidates, the race is expected to become completely unpredictable.

Source: Byeon Woo-seok’s Instagram

Cha Eun-woo’s fan base, which took home the trophy in the second half of last year, has kept him in the lead with overwhelming support from the start, determined to secure this first-half trophy as well.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok’s fans have been gradually building momentum since this week, the final stretch of voting, narrowing the gap with the leader and putting pressure on Cha Eun-woo.

With four days left until voting ends, Cha Eun-woo cannot relax, and Byeon Woo-seok is not out of the race yet.

Fans are watching closely to see whether Blue Dragon Ranking’s history of last-minute lead changes will repeat itself this time as well.

The Blue Dragon Ranking first-half review vote runs on the Celeb Champ app until midnight on July 7.

Meanwhile, Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. Along with monthly winners, it also selects the trendsetting stars of the moment through its semiannual awards. Trophy winners are chosen every six months in four categories: male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer.