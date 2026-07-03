Kim Na-young Shows Off Her Distinctively Slim Figure in Paris... Prominent Shoulder Bones Visible Under a Sleeveless Top

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Na-young shared an update from Paris, France, showing off her unchanged slim figure and relaxed daily life.

On the 3rd, Kim Na-young shared photos from her trip along with the message, "I was worried it would be very hot, but Paris has a cool breeze too. I’ll stay safe, have fun, and enjoy my time here."

Kim Na-young appears to be spending a leisurely time in Paris with her children. The photos captured her enjoying various parts of the city and spending happy moments in the cool weather.

In particular, Kim Na-young is known to maintain a 170 cm frame and weigh around 50 kg. Her shoulder line and prominent shoulder bones, visible under a sleeveless outfit, drew attention.

Her lean, toned figure was on full display, prompting reactions describing her as having an extremely thin, bone-like body.

Previously, Kim Na-young faced criticism over an alleged "extreme diet" after photos showed her seemingly eating only a few pieces of gimbap in her daily life.

She also addressed the issue directly on her YouTube channel while preparing lunch, saying, "There was some controversy about the portion size before." At the time, she was criticized for serving what appeared to be too little food for her children, which led to complaints about a so-called "poorly prepared meal."

In response, Kim Na-young explained, "It was definitely not a small amount. But it seems to have looked very small on screen." She added, "Today, I’ll make sure to serve a generous meal without any portion-size controversy," and once again addressed the issue.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young divorced her former husband in 2019 and has two sons. She later went public with singer and painter MY Q, and the two married in October last year.

shyun@sportschosun.com