Han Ga-in Shuts Down a Cafe With Annual Sales of 55.7 Billion Won... During Part-Time Job Experience, She Finally Says, "What Am I Supposed to Do?"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Han Ga-in drew intense attention after taking part in a one-day barista experience at a famous cafe in Gangneung, as crowds of customers rushed in after hearing she would be there.

On the 2nd, a video titled "What Happens When Han Ga-in, Who Has Never Drunk Coffee, Works Part-Time at a Cafe With Annual Sales of 55.7 Billion Won (Real Situation)" was released on the YouTube channel "Han Ga In's Free Woman."

That day, Han Ga-in visited a cafe in Gangneung, saying, "I came to a place with romance." Although she does not usually drink coffee at all, she challenged herself to a "barista experience" to learn how to make coffee directly.

Han Ga-in said with a laugh, "I don't drink coffee at all in my daily life. So it doesn't make sense." She added, "It's not only people who drink coffee who can learn about coffee. Someone like me, who knows nothing about it, can start from scratch too. If it doesn't feel right, I'll just quit cleanly."

After putting on a uniform, Han Ga-in listened to the barista's explanation and learned hand-drip brewing and espresso extraction one by one. It was all new to her, but she drew attention by staying calm and focused as she brewed coffee.

The barista watching her praised her, saying, "You're doing well. The amount is right too." Han Ga-in also continued the practice with a serious attitude.

However, an unexpected situation arose during filming. As word spread that Han Ga-in was working a one-day part-time shift at the cafe, many customers began arriving with cameras in hand. In no time, the cafe was packed with people who had come to see her, creating a scene of overwhelming crowds that matched the thumbnail caption, "Han Ga-in Shuts Down Gangneung."

Seeing the sudden crowd, Han Ga-in looked flustered and said, "What am I supposed to do?" But she remained calm and continued greeting the customers until the end.

She handed the coffee she had brewed to customers herself, made eye contact with each person, and greeted them warmly, showing thoughtful service that left a heartwarming impression.

Customers also encouraged her after tasting the coffee she had carefully made, even if she was still inexperienced, saying, "You brewed it well" and "It tastes good." The shoot ended in a cheerful atmosphere filled with laughter.

Meanwhile, Han Ga-in married actor Yeon Jung-hoon in 2005, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com