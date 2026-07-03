Mija Faces 100 Million Won Loss as SK hynix Bet Plunges, Says in Response to DM Backlash, "It's Not My Fault"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Mija said she was at a loss after subscribers reacted strongly to the sharp drop in SK hynix shares following her investment.

On the 2nd, Mija expressed her frustration by posting, "Ugh, I uploaded the video about buying SK hynix yesterday, and then this happened..."

Earlier, on her YouTube channel 'Mija's Tavern,' she released a video titled, 'Mija lost 100 million won in stocks a few days ago. Which stock did she go all in on with a beast-like heart?'

In the video, she revealed that she had chosen SK hynix as her new investment and openly shared her bold move.

However, soon after the video was posted, SK hynix shares plunged, creating an unexpected situation.

Mija also spoke about a past failed investment in construction stocks, which had cost her nearly 100 million won. She said she sold the shares after accepting the loss, but the stock later surged by about 20%, leaving her disappointed.

After that experience, she invested in SK hynix again, but when the stock fell right after her purchase, some subscribers flooded the comments with reactions such as, "When Mija buys it, it goes down."

Mija also shared the real comment reactions, saying, "SK hynix crashed today... the YouTube comments are going wild." The video drew a range of responses, from jokes about the stock drop to complaints directed at Mija.

She also opened up about how she felt on the 3rd through social networking service. Mija said, "I had a drink yesterday because I was upset. I'm getting DM complaints because of SK hynix..."

She then drew attention by pleading, "It's not my fault anymore, so please stop sending DMs..."

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actor Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae, and a comedian who remains active across variety shows, YouTube, and home shopping. In 2022, she married comedian Kim Tae-hyun and received many congratulations.

shyun@sportschosun.com