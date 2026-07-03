Geuri Gives His Stepmother a First Parents' Day Gift Six Years After Her Remarriage: "It Felt Strange to Call Her 'Sister' and Take Care of It"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Rapper Geuri gave his stepmother a Parents' Day gift for the first time.

On the 2nd, a video titled "My First Parents' Day with Mom" was posted on the YouTube channel "Kim Geuri."

Geuri said, "I'll be 30 next year, so it feels strange to do absolutely nothing. I'm planning to buy gifts for my younger sibling and my parents," and headed to a shopping mall to buy Parents' Day gifts.

Geuri bought premium chocolates and a massage device for his parents, and a book for his younger sibling. He then said, "I talk with my stepmother a lot, but I don't really know her tastes or what she likes. This is the first time I've bought her something. Until now, it felt strange to call her 'sister' and take care of Parents' Day." He explained that this was the first time he had prepared a Parents' Day gift for his stepmother.

Geuri went to Kim Gu-ra's home and handed out the gifts to his family, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere. Kim Gu-ra's wife expressed her gratitude and said she was pleased with Kim Dong-hyun's gift.

Meanwhile, Geuri's father, Kim Gu-ra, married in 1997 and had Geuri the following year, but the couple divorced in 2015. He remarried a woman 12 years younger in 2020 and welcomed a daughter the next year. As a result, Geuri gained a half-sister who is 23 years younger than him.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com