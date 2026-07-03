'Yoon Jong-shin's wife Jeon Mi-ra says she hasn't seen Kim Eun-hee and Jang Hang-jun in a long time... 'She must think we're crazy' (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Yoon Jong-shin shared a funny behind-the-scenes story about the first meeting between his wife Jeon Mi-ra and the couple Kim Eun-hee and Jang Hang-jun.

The KBS 2TV variety show Problem Child in House, airing on the 3rd, will feature singer Yoon Jong-shin and director Jang Hang-jun, close friends who represent the pop music and film industries and have maintained their friendship for 31 years. Their sharp wit and long-held stories are expected to bring laughter to viewers.

That day, Hong Jin-kyung began by saying, "In the early days of marriage, we often had couple gatherings, and Jeon Mi-ra said she had trouble getting used to the three of them." Joo Woo-jae then joked, "You mean the three including your husband, not just the two of them?" drawing laughter.

Yoon Jong-shin explained, "The three of us have the same vibe." He added, "Before Mi-ra married me, she met Jang Hang-jun and Kim Eun-hee because she was close to me. But Mi-ra spent 20 years as a national tennis player, so she has a very traditional conservative side."

He continued, "She had always met only people who were polite and never broke the mold in conversation. But we were unconventional. It was like another world," recalling the time and drawing laughter.

Recalling Jeon Mi-ra's first meeting with director Jang Hang-jun, he said, "I thought Eun-hee would be someone she could rely on since she was a woman, but she was even more intense." He added, "When Mi-ra first met Jang Hang-jun, he asked, 'Do you know how much money Jong-shin has?'" sending the studio into laughter.

Jang Hang-jun then joked, "I just casually throw out comments like, 'What do your parents do? Do they gamble?' I say things like that lightly to be funny, but it must have been shocking for Jeon Mi-ra. She probably thought, 'These people are crazy.'" His remark filled the set with laughter.

Joo Woo-jae asked, "Has Jeon Mi-ra adjusted now?" Yoon Jong-shin once again drew laughter with an unexpected answer. He replied playfully, "We don't see each other these days. It's been a long time since we last met," according to reports, making the cast laugh.

The unfiltered banter and unpredictable chemistry between longtime friends Yoon Jong-shin and Jang Hang-jun can be seen on KBS 2TV's Problem Child in House, airing at 9:40 p.m. on the 3rd.