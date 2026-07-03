Japan Airlines Passenger Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Fuel Leak; Runway Temporarily Closed

Photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger jet flying from Haneda Airport to Osaka made an emergency landing at Kansai International Airport on the 3rd after a hydraulic system malfunction occurred during flight.

According to Japanese media, including The Asahi Shimbun, warning lights indicating a hydraulic system problem came on around noon that day on Japan Airlines Flight 113, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The captain changed the destination for safety reasons and headed to Kansai International Airport, where the aircraft made an emergency landing in accordance with emergency procedures.

There were 272 people on board, including 262 passengers and 10 crew members, and no injuries were reported.

However, after landing, oil leakage from the aircraft was confirmed, and the plane remained temporarily stopped on the runway. A tow vehicle was later brought in to move it to the parking stand.

Due to the oil leak, Runway B at Kansai International Airport was closed for a time before resuming normal operations after a safety inspection.

JAL said it is investigating the exact cause of the hydraulic system malfunction and plans to conduct a detailed inspection of the aircraft.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com