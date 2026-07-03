Jo Jung-suk, a True Romantic Who Can't Even Kill a Spider: "You Can't Kill Gummy"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Jo Jung-suk showed his affection for his wife Gummy and displayed his trademark wit.

On the 3rd, a video titled "What Should I Do With You? | A Second Verse with Yoon Kyung-ho, and the Baeksuk Mukbang Begins" was uploaded to Jo Jung-suk's YouTube channel. That day, Jo Jung-suk and actor Yoon Kyung-ho finished hiking Gwanaksan and shared a meal of nengi baeksuk while talking about various topics.

While they were eating, the production team suggested an impromptu balance game. The question was whether they would choose "turning down a film by director Bong Joon-ho" or "not speaking to their wife for a month." It was a tougher question than expected, and neither man could answer easily.

Jo Jung-suk looked troubled and said, "A month is too harsh," while Yoon Kyung-ho made everyone laugh by persuading him, saying, "You just have to hold out for a month."

Just as they were still thinking it over, a spider crawled across the table. When Yoon Kyung-ho instinctively tried to catch it, Jo Jung-suk urgently shouted, "Don't kill it. It's a spider." His witty remark, which brought his wife Gummy's name to mind, sent the set into laughter.

Back to the balance game, Yoon Kyung-ho shared a realistic concern. He said honestly, "Jung-suk is more likely to work with director Bong Joon-ho, but I only did Okja briefly with him. Realistically, I don't know if another chance will come."

After much deliberation, the two chose "not speaking to their wife for a month." Jo Jung-suk immediately tried to explain, saying, "I thought my wife would understand. And there are hand gestures, aren't there?" His hasty defense drew big laughs.

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-suk and Gummy, who married in 2018, welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and their second daughter in January this year, becoming parents of two daughters.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com