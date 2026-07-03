Their daughter is already 1 year old... Son Dam-bi worries about her 48-year-old husband Lee Kyou-hyuk's aging, saying, "Let's manage hair loss together"

[Sportschosun Kim Su-hyun] Singer and actress Son Dam-bi candidly opened up about the hair loss concerns she experienced after giving birth and shared her own care routine.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Even this kind of care? An actress's hair care method" was released on the YouTube channel Dambi Son.

That day, Son Dam-bi said she has been paying special attention to hair loss management after childbirth and introduced the hair care routine she is currently following herself.

Son Dam-bi said, "As you know, it feels like it has been about a year since I gave birth," and added, "After 100 days postpartum, hair falls out so much that the drain gets clogged. Whether hair loss starts or not depends on how you manage it." She emphasized the importance of postpartum care.

She continued, "From 100 days after I gave birth, I think I mentioned this before too, my hair loss got much worse than I expected," sharing a concern that many postpartum women can relate to.

Son Dam-bi also mentioned her husband Lee Kyou-hyuk's hair concerns.

She laughed and said, "My husband is not losing hair, but his hair still falls out. That's aging."

She then pointed to her forehead with her hand and mimicked how his hairline is gradually moving upward, saying, "My husband really has a lot of hair, but should I say this part keeps moving up little by little?" drawing laughter.

Son Dam-bi said, "So my husband and I keep using hair-loss shampoo together," explaining that the couple is working on hair loss care as a team.

She added, "Actually, hair loss treatment is important, but I think it depends on how you prevent it," and said confidently, "If you look at me now, it has been a year since I gave birth, and my hair is really full."

She also introduced the products she is currently using, saying, "I always use hair-loss shampoo and treatment. I have tried everything, but this time I finally found the one for me."

Meanwhile, Son Dam-bi married former national speed skater Lee Kyou-hyuk in 2022, and the couple has a daughter named Hae-i.

shyun@sportschosun.com