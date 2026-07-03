Rhymer Opens Up for the First Time in Three Years Since His Divorce: "Life Is Comfortable, but I'm Lonely" (Groom Class 2)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Singer Rhymer left a deep impression after opening up honestly about marriage and life during a meeting with Kim Sung-soo.

On the July 3 episode of Channel A's "Modern Man Life - Groom Class 2," Kim Sung-soo volunteered to serve as Rhymer's one-day "fitness trainer," and the two worked out together. Reuniting after a long time, they naturally talked about marriage, daily life, and life in general, continuing an open and sincere conversation.

Kim Sung-soo introduced his unusual connection with Rhymer, saying, "We met at a gym and became close while working out in our 20s, when I had just debuted in the entertainment industry as a model and Rhymer as a rapper." Meeting again at the gym after a long time, the two exchanged warm greetings and confirmed that their friendship had not changed.

Rhymer showed concern for Kim Sung-soo, saying, "Do you live alone? How do you eat? Food is important for people who work out." He then shared an update on his own life, saying, "I live alone now," and added, "I like cooking, so I've never once ordered delivery food at home," drawing attention with his disciplined lifestyle.

Hearing that, Kim Sung-soo joked, "Oh, really? Then you don't need to get married again," drawing laughter with his blunt but playful remark.

Rhymer then quietly revealed his feelings, saying, "Life is comfortable, but my heart feels lonely. I have a lot of affection, and I like being around people," giving the conversation a strangely wistful tone.

Kim Sung-soo then mentioned his past 16-year relationship and offered a realistic piece of advice, saying, "That's how relationships are. Just because you date for a long time doesn't mean it lasts forever, and just because you date for a short time doesn't mean it won't last." He also showed his human side by adding, "Soyoon doesn't like it." In response, Kim Sung-soo offered heartfelt comfort, saying, "You've already been through it. If you can't accept it or understand it, that's not right."

In the end, Rhymer shared his honest thoughts about remarriage and life after divorce, saying, "I've already been through it, so what am I supposed to do?"