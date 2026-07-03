Lee Yuri Says, "We Didn't Have a Fiery, Love-at-First-Sight Marriage, But It's Still Great After 17 Years" (Groom Class)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Lee Yuri shared an honest update on her 17th year of marriage, showing off her witty charm and firm views on married life.

On the July 3 episode of Channel A's "Modern Man Life - Groom Class 2," Lee Yuri appeared as a special guest and talked about her married life and recent activities.

That day, Lee Yuri said, "I recently launched a YouTube channel and I'm taking one-day classes called 'Yuri's Advantageous Class.' I also do cooking and stocks," introducing her life as she takes on a variety of new challenges.

Tak Jae-hoon then asked, "I heard there's a role you want to do on 'Groom Class.'" Lee Yuri replied with a smile, "The entertainment captain is missing. I want to do that," drawing laughter with her quick wit.

Song Hae-na then asked, "Did you watch Seo Jun-young and Kim Sung-soo's dating segment? What did you think?" Lee Yuri answered honestly, "My chest felt tight. It felt like something was stuck. I thought these men really don't understand women." She then surprised everyone by revealing, "I've already been married for 17 years."

When the cast members reacted in surprise, saying, "Isn't he a pastor?" Tak Jae-hoon fired back with a blunt question: "Are you happy?" which sent the set into laughter.

Lee Yuri laughed and said, "Yes. What do you want to hear?" She then added, "You don't get married in a hot, fiery rush. We got married while getting to know each other, and it's much better now. I don't even know how 16 or 17 years have passed," expressing how satisfied she is with married life.

Meanwhile, Lee Yuri married a pastor husband who is 12 years older than her in 2010.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com