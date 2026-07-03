"Married for 3 Years," Um Ki-joon Says He Used to Discourage Marriage Until Last Year... "We Fought a Lot During Our First Year of Marriage" ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Um Ki-joon candidly opened up about the everyday life of a real couple in their third year of marriage, admitting that he and his wife fought frequently in the early days of their marriage.

In the episode of the full-scale real street-food documentary "Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4" that aired on the 3rd, "food friends" Um Ki-joon and Ryu Soo-young brought the excitement to a boil at a beef restaurant in Daejeon they visited through the "viewer plan."

That day, when asked how he met his wife, Um Ki-joon, who is in his third year of marriage, said, "We just met at a gathering like this. I was drawn to her." He added, "The first thought I had was, 'If I'm with this person, I can spend my later years smiling.'" Jun Hyun-moo then said, "That's the kind of person you need to meet. You met the right one," expressing envy.

Jun Hyun-moo asked, "Are you very happy now?" and Um Ki-joon drew laughter with an unexpected answer, saying, "We're starting to like each other again." He explained the reason for their early-marriage conflicts, saying, "Don't people say you fight a lot during the first year of marriage? My wife said, 'Oppa, this way of living is fine, but if we keep living like this, you won't live long. Let's cut back on drinking and smoking and live healthily together.' But to me, who had lived alone for nearly 20 years, it felt like interference."

Um Ki-joon said, "After a year, the fights eased a bit, and now I think I understand her better. I feel like I'm making more of an effort to respect her," describing how their relationship has changed.

Jun Hyun-moo asked sharply, "Do you recommend marriage?" and Um Ki-joon replied with a witty answer, "I do now. If you had asked me last year, I would have said no," sending the set into laughter. He also shared his wish for children, saying, "I hope I have one daughter."

Ryu Soo-young, who is a father to a daughter, said, "My daughter is now 10. She's all grown up and scolds me a lot," adding, "It feels like I have two wives. Sometimes she reminds me of my wife, but she's still cute." His comment drew more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com