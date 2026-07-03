At 48, Jun Hyun-moo Says He Has the Dream of Braiding His Daughter’s Hair, But... “There’s No One to Have a Child With” ('Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo opened up honestly about marriage and his plans for children, confessing, "I do want to be a father to a daughter."

On the episode of the full-scale real street-food documentary 'Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4' that aired on the 3rd, "food friends" Um Ki-joon and Ryu Soo-young brought the energy up at a beef restaurant in Daejeon they visited through the "viewer’s plan."

When asked about his plans for children, Jun Hyun-moo gave a bitter smile and said, "What kind of empty question is that? There’s no one to have a child with." He then added, "The question of how many children I want means nothing to me right now," offering a very realistic answer.

Ryu Soo-young then asked, "Have you ever, even just once, woken up in the middle of the night and thought, 'How many children would I have?'" Jun Hyun-moo replied, "I’ve never thought about it even once."

Still, he shared a small hope for the future. Jun Hyun-moo said, "I’ve always vaguely wanted to be a father to a daughter," adding, "Videos of fathers braiding their daughters’ hair look so nice." After hearing that, KwakTube said, "I think you’d be really good at it," and Ryu Soo-young laughed, saying, "That’s right. There’s something special about having a daughter."

As a father of a daughter himself, Ryu Soo-young said, "My daughter is 10. She’s in third grade," and added, "She’s grown up and scolds me a lot. It feels like I have two wives, including my wife, Park Ha-sun. There are times when she seems just like my wife, but for now, she’s still cute," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com